It's time to give bullies a break

Josie is a one-year-old female American staffordshire bull terrier mix who is slowly coming out of her shell. She needs an experienced dog owner who understands canine body language and uses positive reinforcement training styles only.

IT'S not a common statement but the RSPCA is asking people to cut bullies some slack - the canine version at least.

As one of the top five dog breeds registered in New South Wales, bull breeds are one of the most common types of dogs brought into RSPCA.

Out of more than 9000 dogs RSPCA NSW cared for last year, the top three mixed breeds were english staffordshire bull terriers, american staffordshire bull terriers and bull arabs.

The unfortunate reality for these pups is they can often have a long wait to find their new home, with bull-type dog breeds waiting 20 days on average compared to other mixed breeds who generally spend around a week less waiting for a new home.

RSPCA NSW spokesperson Brendon Neilly said it was time to see 'bullies' in a different light.

"Unfortunately, these dogs are often thought to be aggressive, uncontrollable and untrustworthy," Mr Neilly said.

"Ultimately these dogs are like any other breed and if they're trained and given lots of love and affection then you will see that they're irresistible, adorable, 'huggabull' and make great family pets.

"At the RSPCA, we love our american and english staffordshire bull terriers, bull arabs, bull terriers, bull mastiffs.

"We want to help our bull-type dog breeds find a loving new home and break negative perceptions surrounding animals that just happen to look a certain way.

"From April 15-28, a desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, behaviourally assessed and vet-checked adult bull-type dog breed at the RSPCA can be yours for just $199."

To see what bullies are available in your area, visit adoptapet.com.au or the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.