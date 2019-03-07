It's time to get touchy

IT'S BACK: Players will be out to impress in the National Touch League in Coffs Harbour next week.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Touch Football's Australian championships, the National Touch League, will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium next week from March 13-16.

Almost 2000 participants spread over 100 teams will descend on the town for the tournament.

This year also has an international flavour, with Japan fielding two sides in the competition.

With last year's launch of the new NRL Touch Premiership, the NTL has evolved into a key talent identification arena for players with aspirations to go to the next level.

The NRL Touch Premiership involves men's and women's elite touch teams playing curtain-raisers to NRL matches.

The Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys were the six inaugural clubs, and they will be joined by the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors this season.

All eight clubs will be on the lookout for the next big thing in Coffs as they must finalise their squads at the NTL.

"High performance teams and coaches will be closely assessing performances at the NTL before teams are announced for the NRL Touch Premiership, which taps off on April 6 at ANZ Stadium,” Touch Football Australia CEO Jamie O'Connor said.

"The NTL is always a display of superb touch footy, as athletes representing their regions come together from all over the country, as well as from Japan this year.”

The Touch World Cup is also being staged from April 28-May 4 in Kuala Lumpur, making performances at the NTL even more crucial.

The NTL will feature 13 different divisions from Men's, Women's and Mixed Open right up to Men's 60s.

The first games begin at 9am on Wednesday, with the major finals scheduled to commence at 3.30pm on Saturday.

The draw for the NTL competition can be viewed here.