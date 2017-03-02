It's time to get into the garden

Browse through the numerous plant types at the Bellingen Plant Fair.

IF you're looking for new plants for your garden or advice, this event is not to be missed.

The biannual Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair will have dozens of nurseries, garden related businesses and community groups participating.

Gain advice, exchange ideas and purchase from a vast range of native and exotic plants and seeds.

"Gardening and bush restoration have long provided comfort and renewal in times of stress,” said a spokesperson for the Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair.

"There are many practical reasons for turning to gardening, not the least are for food production, creation of wildlife refuge and by strategic planting, modifying the temperature extremes around our homes.”

Co-ordinated by the Bellingen Environment Centre, there will be coffee and food available on the day.

People wanting to come are advised to bring along containers to carry purchases in an effort to eliminate plastic bags from the environment.

The fair will be held on Saturday, March 11 between 8.30am and 2pm on the western side of Bellingen's market park.

For more information contact 0475 743 851 or bellingenplantfair@gmail.com.