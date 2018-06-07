It's time to clean up our act

TAKE ACTION: Discarded plastic ends up in our oceans. Making small changes, like using canvas bags, can have big impact.

lindsay_imagery

Plastic Free July

MOMENTUM is building all over the world to cut down on single-use plastic - so why not start your own revolution in Plastic Free July 2018?

We all love the Coffs Coast for its pristine beaches and environment but globally the oceans are under threat from the tsunami of plastic washing through them from discarded rubbish.

Making just one tiny change now - like not using single-use plastic bags - can help make an enormous difference to our planet in the long term.

So please join the millions of people all over the world and hundreds of people right here on the Coffs Coast who are taking action on plastic and start your own revolution in Plastic Free July.

All you have to do is pledge to cut out the use of single-use plastic throughout July and hopefully begin a lifelong habit.

Some of the most common items include plastic bags, plastic cutlery, takeaway coffee cups, plastic straws and plastic drink bottles.

These five items are easily replaced with alternatives like canvas bags, a reusable coffee cup, bamboo or steel cutlery, a steel or reusable drinking bottle and going without a straw.

This July, council is helping people get involved by running a packed program of events including DIY beeswax wrap workshops, Solitary Islands Coastal Walks, film screenings at the Jetty Memorial Theatre, a plastic-free shopping tour, a giant Used Toy Swap, a 'Re-purposing Our Plastics' exhibition and more.

Local schools are also being encouraged to get involved. Council has developed a Plastic Free July schools kit available online for all schools, preschools and childcare centres in the Coffs Harbour local government area.

Plus there are free youth events starting this month with a screening of 'Blue' on June 15 at the Keys Youth Hub on West High Street (Old Catholic Club) and a beach clean-up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service on Thursday June 29.

For all the details, head to the Plastic Free July pages on the OurLivingCoast website.

Startup Coffs Coast

Congratulations to Sarah Pryor who took out the Grand Prize at the 2018 Startup Coffs Coast competition.

Sarah wowed the judges with her pitch for 'THRIVE', an app that connects individuals, groups and organisations to local volunteer opportunities.

Also a round of applause to Lorraine Chowdury for her Highly Commended idea, the 'Rate Us App' for clients in the aged care, disability and education sectors to provide feedback on the service they receive.

It was another day that showcased the amazing talent, innovation and ideas that are being created right here on the beautiful Coffs Coast.

Well done all!