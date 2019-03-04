It's time for your career to take off

LOOKING FOR WORK? Get your resume ready and apply for some of these jobs.

THE position profile states: "If you've ever been a retail sales assistant, sales rep/salesperson or sales consultant, restaurant waiter/waitress/wait person, worked in hospitality/bartender and have visited a few parts of the world, this may be the job for you.”

From bartender or sales assistant to a travel consultant; that's the career path The Flight Centre Coffs Harbour is offering with their latest position vacant notice.

"Join other like-minded travel enthusiasts and get paid to sell travel experiences that make people's dreams come to life. As a full-time travel sales consultant, you'll join a fun and savvy team that focuses on building great customer relationships and delivering exceptional service in order to sell air, land, cruise, tours and related travel products. Your sales success will be rewarded with a strong pay structure that includes a base salary and uncapped commission.”

Want to use your customer service skills and swap mixing drinks or waiting tables for a career in travel?

Click here

BEHIND THE WHEEL

If travel on a smaller scale is more appealing, the Salvation Army could be more your style.

A delivery driver is needed four days week for the Salvation Army Family Store.

The driver will co-ordinate and complete activities associated with the collection and delivery of goods related to store sales and donations from the community.

It will help if you have a few muscles. This is a hands-on role requiring manual handling, loading and unloading and securing of loads which includes furniture and packaged clothing.

You will also need an LR Class licence, customer service and organisational skills. The role is classified and paid under the General Retail Industry Award.

Applications close: March 15: Click here

SUPER JOB

ALDI Coffs Harbour is seeking a part-time retail assistant. This is not a desk job. You'll need to enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines. You'll also have to get out of bed at 6am some days and finish at 10pm on others as shift work is part of the roster. Being flexible and available any five out of seven days is what they're looking for.

Prior experience in a fast-paced, retail environment will be viewed favourably; however a positive attitude and hard-working spirit are an absolute must.

Remuneration -- $25.31 per hour (18years+)

Details: Click here