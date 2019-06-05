It's time for the fair

HELD at Upper Orara's scenic riverside Reserve, the Orara Valley Fair is a perfect family day out with plenty of free parking and lots to do and see.

The Fair, which celebrates country life and activities of the past and the present, is run by an all-volunteer community committee and has been a feature of Coffs Harbour's calendar for more than 40 years.

While it has become a tradition for many families and friends in the region, it is also an enjoyable outing for visitors.

With a traditional country fair flavour, the day features all-day live entertainment, local produce and hand crafts stalls, children's games, races and rides, displays and demonstrations all located on the banks of the picturesque Orara River.

The Fair is just a 15-minute scenic drive west of Coffs Harbour via Coramba Road, Upper Orara Road and Dairyville Road.

When: Monday, Junbe 10 from 9.30am to 4pm.