It's time for free frozen yogurt

To celebrate International Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour' s Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

IT'S time to treat yourself and what's more enticing than free frozen yogurt on a Tuesday afternoon?

To celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day, Yogurtland Australia is giving away free cups of deliciousness in over 300 stores globally including Coffs Harbour.

Head on down between 4pm and 7pm today only and fill up your cup with the delicious flavours and toppings on offer.

"It's completely free and the options are endless. No two cups are ever alike, with 12-16 flavours available at each store plus a topping bar that rivals a rainbow,” Digital Marketing Coordinator at Yogurtland Australia, Jade Meier said.

"We want to thank our customers and fans for their support and what better way to treat yourself than with a full cup of Yogurtland, for free.”

"Patrons should be aware that the lines are expected to be long and patience is appreciated in order to get to the pot of gold at the end of the line, the sweet taste of free Yogurtland.”