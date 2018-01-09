It's time for action on the sport of game fishing

Readers have been shocked by reports of big marlin catches this summer, where the fish have been kept and weighed instead of being caught and released.

HOW sad. That magnificent giant of the seas died at the hands of a fisherman for fun and possible fame.

Quote; "Realising it could be a a possible record breaker , it was decided to bring the fish ashore."

The oceans are being stripped of life and people continue to take what they want, for the supposed please of making a name for themselves by catching the biggest and best, for what, to stroke a selfish ego.

I'm glad others like me panned your decision to land this beautiful Blue Marlin.

It shows that some of us still have a mind, heart and soul for all the wondrous creatures of this amazing planet.

Liz Philpott,

Boambee East

What are your thoughts on game fishing does it need more regulation? Share your opinion with us. David Postan

Oceans are being stripped of marine life

ONCE upon a time, many, many years ago, fishermen and anglers threw in a line or took out their boat to catch enough fish to feed their families.

Now we have commercial catches weighed by the tonne, super trawlers netting every living thing with no consequences or regulations, far too many commercial fishing licences granted, our own oceans exploited for the very lucrative, but not sustainable export market, and what is our government doing to control this? nothing!

In addition, the crew from Peak Sportfishing, catch and kill a 494.3 kg Marlin in the name of sport and see nothing wrong with that.

Until the Federal government makes it a law that this type of 'sport' is only allowed as a' tag and release' exercise, after a maximum time of capture, rather than a four-hour battle to the death.

They admitted that this poor fish came close enough to their boat to estimate its size, without having to haul it aboard and kill it for maximum bragging power.

Game Fishing Australia obviously cannot be trusted to self regulate and do the right thing to protect the survival of these magnificent species, hence the law will have to step in, and prosecute if necessary.

Ziggy Koenigseder

The Twilight Food Markets has proven so popular it's hard to find a park according to this Advocate reader. Contributed

Lack of parking hinders night market

I WENT to the food market at Park Beach.

Entertainment was great and also the food, but the parking is a disaster waiting for an accident due to double parking.

Cars were being blocked in, there was parking on the side of the road leading into parking areas and this made it very hard for cars going out and coming in.

People had to reverse cars back onto street to let cars out.

Norma Harrison

Do you agree the roads of the Orara Valley pose dangers to drivers or are crashes being caused by the manner of driving in most accidents? Frank Redward

Urgent need for road safety review

WE LIVE along a straight part of Coramba Rd at Karangi and on a regular basis people crash off the road into the drain and as a result not only damage their cars but also damage the boundary fence of our property.

We are constantly surprised and relieved that the drivers mostly walk away from these accidents.

On Christmas night unfortunately another person ended up in the drain, as far as we know the driver was okay and the car was at some stage removed.

We did not witness or hear the accident this time, however my son was leaving for work he was aware that people had stopped to assist.

The following day, after checking the site and noticing the damage to our fence we contacted the police to get the drivers details.

We were informed by the police that the driver was not at fault, the accident had occurred as a result of the road, the outcome being they would not provide the drivers details.

Over the years we have continually repaired the fence, sometimes a few star pickets sometimes more and most of the time we have worn the costs of materials and labor.

We and others are aware that there is a problem with the road but also many drivers speed along this strip.

Again we will repair the damage and spend our own time and materials to do so.

It certainly wasn't our fault the driver crashed the car, or the road was at fault, but yet again we get to pay for the consequences of the event and what will it take before action is taken to fix this strip of road, a death.

Cathy Sendlhofer

Reader says Coffs Harbour deserves a real bypass not a ring road around the city centre. TREVOR VEALE

Coffs Harbour deserves a real bypass

THE spruiking and the pushing for the bypass is sadly so outdated.

The proposed route is 20 years too late.

If you have travelled or live in West Coffs you would know that there are suburbs there now.

The bypass proposal will cause serious noise and air pollution, that will sit in the valley of Coffs Harbour.

Why ever would this be a good idea? It shouldn't even be called a bypass.

Maybe a ring road because it will literally surround the suburbs and stop growth.

A real bypass would actually bypass the town.

Imagine if the entry point to our beautiful Coffs Coast was a scenic drive down an upgraded Coramba Road.

Our forests opening on to ocean views, banana plantation and blueberry fields and a big entry sign that said welcome to the Coffs Coast.

We deserve a vision for this place, not a 64 year outdated proposal that doesn't even have funding.

We need to vote out the people who can't see our potential and start designing and planning a better city.

Marnie Cotton, Coffs Harbour