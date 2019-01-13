Menu
Bottlebrush in flower.
Bottlebrush in flower. Bev Lacey
Gardening

It's time for a trim to keep your bottlebrush lush

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
13th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

Callistemons (bottlebrushes) have been beautifully busy during spring and summer producing masses of vibrant bee and bird attracting flowers.

Once the flower show has ended, bottlebrush will start producing lots of small round seed pods, which remain clustered along the flowering stem.

New foliage will then emerge from the end of the pod-covered stem. This can result in stems becoming woody and leafless and the plant becoming sparse over time.

To help keep bottlebrush looking lush and bushy, after the flowers have finished it's time to give the plant a trim, cutting off all the most recent spent flower heads and seed pods. Prune to just below the old flower. This will encourage a fresh flush of new foliage on the stem tips and encourage denser leafy growth.

It's important to prune as soon as possible after flowering has finished, so there's ample time for new stems to develop during summer and autumn, that will be the source of next spring's flowers.

Callistemon will benefit from being fed after pruning with a quality organic fertiliser.

