Plans for the major residential subdivision in Lismore have again stalled. Marc Stapelberg

DELAYS associated with the long-awaited North Lismore Plateau development were discussed at Lismore City Council's meeting last night.

The council's agenda was to consider the development's draft Voluntary Planning Agreement, which will enable the 433-lot project to move forward.

It will be Lismore's largest residential subdivision in decades.

Leon Hoffman-Detenhoff spoke against the draft agreement, and presented a petition on behalf of North Lismore residents.

"We understand the need for more houses for people," he said.

"(But) as someone born here, for me, a solar farm... food hubs and common space where people can share tools and equipment, this is the style of development this area needs."

Winten Group representative Jim Punch told the meeting that his group was ready to go and he urged the council to move ahead with compulsory acquisitions.

"We can't afford a 12-month delay, we have to know the process is under way," he said.

But North Lismore Plateau co-owner Tony Riordan said his group's delay has been caused by the new biodiversity legislation.

"We have been working diligently on our DA... it's the largest development Lismore will ever see," he said.

When Mr Riordan said, "council is duplicitous in its role of landowner, developer and beneficiary", Mayor Isaac Smith interrupted.

"You should tread carefully with your language," he said.

Mr Riordan said his group was waiting to get back a report from their ecologist to finalise their study into the new legislation.

"We are hopeful to have our ecological report in a month... then we then have to look at the impact of hairy joint grass in the south-west section (which) adjoins the Winten land," he said.

The council's motion on the development's draft voluntary planning agreement was carried.

It will "ensure land is available and serviced to meet population growth in locations that are accessible, close to services and employment, and suitable for development".

Also at last night's meeting, there was discussion about a 20-lot subdivision proposed for Gungas Rd, Nimbin.

Gwen Trimble spoke against the DA, saying the smaller lot sizes were not in keeping with the area.

"Those people who purchased here knew there was an approved developed adjacent but had no idea it was eight adjoining properties," she said.

"We are worried and fearful... and have no confidence the lifestyle they have invested in will be achieved."

Georgina Chapman, who also spoke against the proposal, said the developer was purporting to turn her rural lifestyle "into suburbia".

"The agent I bought from last July is now selling the new lots and assured me the allotments were at least two acres, which they were, when I checked the northern boundary DA," she said.

Councillors voted to defer a decision on the matter, pending the provision of a land use conflict risk assessment.

