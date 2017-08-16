It's starting to feel a lot like summer

A high of 30 degrees is predicted to be reached today on the Coffs Coast.

IF you're outdoors today, prepare to be hit by the feeling that summer has well and truly arrived.

With temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees today on the Coffs Coast, people have been asking if this is the hottest day we've had in August?

The answer is no.

According to Meat and Livestock Australia's Climate History, on Monday, August 24 in 2009, temperatures sky rocketed to a scorching 36.3 degrees.

Yesterday, the NSW Rural Fire Service released a warning for increased fire danger in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shires.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said while local brigades have been taking the opportunity to conduct hazard reduction burns across the area, we are also seeing an increase in fires escaping from private pile burns.

"Strong winds and warm temperatures predicted for today are particularly concerning when the area is so dry,” he said.

Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High today and residents are asked to delay burning activities until Friday.

Temperatures are predicted to decrease again over the next few days with a maximum of 19 on Saturday.