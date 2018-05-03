It’s Somewhat on mission to join elite crew

It's Somewhat, ridden by Tye Angland, takes out the 2017 Hollindale Stakes at the Gold Coast. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

MORE generously priced than 12 months ago, It's Somewhat has the opportunity to put his name in an elite band of winter luminaries if he can go back-to-back in Saturday's Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1800m).

The only horses to achieve the dual Hollindale feat are winter legend Rough Habit, Shogun Lodge and Leebaz.

Rough Habit stands alone in the winter pecking order and It's Somewhat probably sits somewhere in the middle of Shogun Lodge and Leebaz, although his win in the Doncaster was something Shogun Lodge narrowly failed to achieve.

It's Somewhat started a $2.30 favourite before winning last year, whereas Ladbrokes has him at $5 second elect behind Comin' Through ($3) on Saturday.

It's Somewaht came off a Doncaster win to land the Hollindale 12 months ago, but this time has had only one run back from a summer spell, when sixth in the All Aged Stakes last month.

"The horse (had) a good blow-out in the All Aged Stakes at Randwick, where we thought he was excellent over the concluding stages," trainer James Cummings said.

"He looks like he has improved a fraction off his run but he is really going to enjoy getting into his rhythm over nine furlongs. Hopefully he continues to improve throughout this preparation, but we certainly feel like he is going to be ready to run very well second-up."

Cummings made the perfect start to his winter tilts with a double at Doomben last Saturday and the stable has a number of leading hopes again on the Coast, including Doomben eye-catcher Marble (Gold Coast Guineas) and Moher (Gold Coast Cup).

"Marble is in very good shape. He is an interesting runner having his first attempt at a Group race and we feel like he will acquit himself very well," Cummings said.

"Moher will improve significantly second-up over 1400m."