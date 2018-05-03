Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's Somewhat, ridden by Tye Angland, takes out the 2017 Hollindale Stakes at the Gold Coast. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography
It's Somewhat, ridden by Tye Angland, takes out the 2017 Hollindale Stakes at the Gold Coast. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography
Horses

It’s Somewhat on mission to join elite crew

by Nathan Exelby
2nd May 2018 11:12 AM

MORE generously priced than 12 months ago, It's Somewhat has the opportunity to put his name in an elite band of winter luminaries if he can go back-to-back in Saturday's Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1800m).

The only horses to achieve the dual Hollindale feat are winter legend Rough Habit, Shogun Lodge and Leebaz.

Rough Habit stands alone in the winter pecking order and It's Somewhat probably sits somewhere in the middle of Shogun Lodge and Leebaz, although his win in the Doncaster was something Shogun Lodge narrowly failed to achieve.

It's Somewhat started a $2.30 favourite before winning last year, whereas Ladbrokes has him at $5 second elect behind Comin' Through ($3) on Saturday.

It's Somewaht came off a Doncaster win to land the Hollindale 12 months ago, but this time has had only one run back from a summer spell, when sixth in the All Aged Stakes last month.

 

"The horse (had) a good blow-out in the All Aged Stakes at Randwick, where we thought he was excellent over the concluding stages," trainer James Cummings said.

"He looks like he has improved a fraction off his run but he is really going to enjoy getting into his rhythm over nine furlongs. Hopefully he continues to improve throughout this preparation, but we certainly feel like he is going to be ready to run very well second-up."

Cummings made the perfect start to his winter tilts with a double at Doomben last Saturday and the stable has a number of leading hopes again on the Coast, including Doomben eye-catcher Marble (Gold Coast Guineas) and Moher (Gold Coast Cup).

"Marble is in very good shape. He is an interesting runner having his first attempt at a Group race and we feel like he will acquit himself very well," Cummings said.

"Moher will improve significantly second-up over 1400m."

FormGuide

Related Items

gold coast turf club hollindale stakes it's somewhat james cummings

Top Stories

    Money for Coffs bypass in the budget mix

    premium_icon Money for Coffs bypass in the budget mix

    News DEPUTY Prime Minister's office has given strongest indication yet that the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass will receive Federal Budget funding.

    • 3rd May 2018 11:00 AM
    Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    premium_icon Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    News Mother-of-four lucky to be alive after group of cyclists hit by car.

    Next level for local league's best

    premium_icon Next level for local league's best

    Rugby League Moves made to have MNC team in NSWRL Intrust Super Premiership.

    Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    premium_icon Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    Pets & Animals The nightly battle to save Coff Harbour's iconic muttonbirds

    Local Partners