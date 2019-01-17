It's smart to try before you tri

TEST THE WATERS: The Coffs Tri Club is a good place to see if you will enjoy the challenge of a triathlon.

TEST THE WATERS: The Coffs Tri Club is a good place to see if you will enjoy the challenge of a triathlon. Darrell Nash

ATHLETICS: The bcu Coffs Tri on March 2-3 is fast approaching, with 1200 athletes from beginners to professionals expected to take part in the weekend of events at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshores.

For many, the thought of doing their first triathlon can be very daunting. Typical questions include how much training do I need to do? What equipment do I need? What do I wear? What if I come last?

These are all very normal concerns for first-timers.

The beauty of the Coffs Tri is that it caters for all abilities and levels of experience from six-year-olds doing a wade in the shallow waters of the harbour followed by a run along the jetty, to mums and dads taking part in the Enticer event, as well as professional athletes putting their training to the test over the longer Olympic distance.

"Whatever your age or athletic background, the bcu Coffs Tri is all about participating and having fun,” Race director Noel Phillips said.

"Every competitor receives a generous goodie bag, finisher medal and the joy of competing in a triathlon. There are some fantastic random prizes up for grabs just for taking part.”

"There is also a team option which is a great introduction to triathlons. Train for one discipline instead of three and enjoy the day with friends or family members.

"We can even put swimmers, cyclists and runners in touch with each other to create a team.”

For those wanting to get some practice in before the main event, the Coffs Tri Club holds races every fortnight from the Yacht Club and welcomes all-comers.

It is a good opportunity to 'try a tri' before committing to the main event.

The next Coffs Tri Club race is on this Sunday at 6.30am, with another one a fortnight later on Sunday, February 3.

There are two distances on offer; the sprint distance (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the shorter enticer race, comprising a 300m swim, 10km cycle and 2.5km run. For more visit www.coffstri.com.

To find out more about the bcu Coffs Tri and to enter, visit villagesports.com.au