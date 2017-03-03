'It's smart politics': Fraser calls Albanese's actions

CLEVER POLITICS: Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser questions why Labor didn't fund the bypass when it was in power.

CLEVER politics was what Coffs Harbour state member Andrew Fraser described the actions of Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony Albanese.

Mr Fraser said Mr Albanese highlighting the lack of Federal Government funding covered up for Labor's inaction when it was in power.

"Albanese ought to be asked why he didn't do it when he was there," Mr Fraser said.

"It's smart politics."

Mr Fraser said Mr Albanese's claims had the desired affect and got him a headline, but he also hoped his actions would jerk a response from the Federal Government.

"They really do need to give us a commitment they will do it," Mr Fraser said.

Mr Fraser said he was not deterred by the lack of Federal Government funding and was sure the Coffs Harbour bypass would go ahead.

He said the promised State Government funding had been laid on the table and was currently being spent.

"Our $200 million is on there," he said.

Mr Fraser said the $200 million was being spent on planning.

The Coffs Harbour bypass is currently at a feedback stage.

Information from investigations will be used to inform a Environmental Impact Statement and refine a concept design.

Mr Fraser said there was still a lot of planning that needed to be done.

Despite the cost in time, money and man hours, Mr Fraser said it would be worthwhile.

"Whatever you spend to save a life is worth it."