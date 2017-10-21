It's set to be one stellar night for charity

LIKE most Coffs Coast residents, their lives have been touched by cancer in some way.

Dancing in the memory of loved ones and those whose worlds will be rocked by a cancer diagnosis, this year's stars are being heavily supported by the generous local community.

Raising $46,000 hasn't come easy, but the fun part has been planning, practising and perfectly executing the dance routines.

The eight couples from different walks of life have been matched with a professional dance teacher who has choreographed a routine for them, which they will perform at a gala night at C.ex Coffs next Saturday night.

They have also been madly fundraising for the Cancer Council through a series of events.

Money raised goes to Cancer Council's local information and support programs that help cancer patients, their families and friends.

"Our star couples have been working tremendously hard to not only fundraise, but to also learn their routines over the past three months and are nearly ready to show us what they have been working towards," Cancer Council NSW community relations co-ordinator Sarah Whitaker said.

"This could be our biggest fundraising year yet, but we are still focused on putting on a great night with our event partner, C.ex Group.

"Everyone is invited to join us for what is set to be a night of laughter, fun and frivolity."

Cancer Council NSW is 97% community-funded and relies on the generosity of the community to ensure it can continue its valuable work.