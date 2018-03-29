It's ready, set, upgrade as first sod turned at Stadium

Spectator comfort at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium will be greatly improved by the end of the year with an extension both north and south of the the main grandstand.

WORK on transforming the C.ex Coffs International Stadium into a state-of-the-art venue that will maintain its reputation as a top-quality regional ground well into the future is set to begin.

Thursday saw Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker turn the first sod ahead of works that will see the construction of two new grandstands and an annex building completed by the end of the year.

Next year will see a complete refurbishment of the existing grandstand.

The works will see a significant upgrade and improvement in facilities for all visitors to the stadium - spectators, players, officials, event organisers and media.

Cr Knight said the work was an infrastructure investment that will bring a return to the Coffs Coast community.

"We're confident that it will help attract new events and increase the number of people coming to the region overall - which will further boost the local economy," CrKnight said.

"But just as importantly, it will also provide even better facilities for the huge numbers of school events and local sports groups who use the stadium and outlying fields all year round."

Mr Hartsuyker said the project would generate new tourism opportunities for Coffs Harbour.

"The upgraded stadium will be able to attract new tournaments and world-class events," MrHartsuyker said.

Council group leader city prosperity Nikki Greenwood said a number of local businesses had been engaged for the project.

"A number of subcontractors have now been appointed and we're sopleased to see so many local businesses involved inthis very exciting project for the community," she said.

"There are currently a dozen local subcontractors on the team with more to come.

"We've also received vital financial support from the C.ex Group, Infracraft Pty Ltd and Key Employment Ltd."