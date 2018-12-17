It's premiership or bust for Sawtell

PARTY TIME: Sawtell's Matt Riddoch (right) congratulates Dave Schutt after the pace bowler took a wicket against Diggers in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League on Saturday.

PARTY TIME: Sawtell's Matt Riddoch (right) congratulates Dave Schutt after the pace bowler took a wicket against Diggers in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: Sawtell have continued their march to the minor premiership in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League after a dominant performance against Diggers on Saturday.

Bowling first, the competition favourites made quick work of their opponents, taking wickets at regular intervals to have them all out for 74.

Captain Richie Gallichan said his pre-match plan paid big dividends.

"Because of the rain around I decided we'd bowl first if I won the toss,” he said.

"The deck was a little damp and I think the rules slightly favour the team that bats second when rain interrupts a match.”

The rain ended up staying away from Richardson Park but a strong breeze had a big influence.

Sawtell's opening bowlers Patrick Myles (4-13 off eight overs) and David Angus-Crouch (3-18 off eight overs) used the wind assistance to run riot.

"Both of our opening bowlers were outstanding.”

"David bowled into the howling northerly and did a great job for us and Patrick was able to move the ball around really well with the breeze.”

Sawtell were able to chase down the total within 16 overs for a five wicket win.

After their blitzing start to the season, Gallichan admitted it's almost premiership or bust for the 2018/19 season.

"We're always trying to win the competition... I think in a five team comp if you're not trying to win it you're aiming too low.” .

"We've won three in a row and we want more; we want to see how many we can get.

"Having said that we know we have to turn up and play well every week to achieve it.”

Asked who would be facing them in the grand final if all goes to plan, Gallichan didn't hesitate.

"Harwood.”

"They're a strong side and we beat them the one time we've played them this year but we just happened to play better than them on that day. It doesn't mean we'll beat them every game we play against them.

"But our first goal is just to secure a home final so we can play on a pitch we know really well.”

The NCCCPL will now break for the holiday period.