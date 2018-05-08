Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Family Feud finished
TV

It’s over! Family Feud is axed from Ten

by Karlie Rutherford
8th May 2018 9:26 AM

IT'S more bad news for Channel 10 with the announcement that they've dumped family game show, Family Feud.

The show's host Grant Denyer confirmed the news this morning on his 2 Day FM radio show, Em, Grant and Ed, telling listeners that after 1200 episodes and four years the show won't be returning.

"I've got a big announcement guys, Family Feud is wrapping up."

"It's obviously been a huge success for myself and 10," he said. "We only thought we would get two years out of it."

Denyer said the Logie nominated show "rebirthed" him, after struggling to find his feet after quitting Channel 7's Sunrise. At the time, Denyer revealed his time as weather presenter on the show pushed him too hard, with doctors telling him he would die if he didn't quit.

However, the dad of two added while Family Feud was initially a ratings success for his new network, they were "probably a bit guilty for driving it into the ground."

 

While the show debuted to an audience of around 700 000, that number fell substantially. It recently was averaging 298 000 viewers, losing over 100 000 viewers from the Ten Eyewitness News at 5pm. The writing appeared to be on the wall last year when the show moved production from Melbourne to Sydney to save on costs.

Grant Denyer on 2 Day FM breakfast show.
Grant Denyer on 2 Day FM breakfast show.


"We gave it a bit too much. Six days a week, two episodes a day ... we might have squeezed that lemon a little bit too much," he said.

Denyer revealed he will be doing "some big new projects" for Channel 10. He added the game show host was "never the tag I liked to be honest."

It's believed the Ten is currently casting for another quiz style game show.

Grant Denyer
Grant Denyer
channel ten family feud game show grant denyer

Top Stories

    Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

    Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

    News Coffs Coast hoteliers will today meet with AHA heads in Sawtell amid news assault rates in licensed premises have fallen over the past decade.

    • 8th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    News Truck and vehicle collision impacts northbound traffic.

    • 8th May 2018 9:00 AM
    Record sale after just two days on the market

    premium_icon Record sale after just two days on the market

    Property Beach-front home proves to be a hit with buyers

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to visit Coffs Harbour Hospital

    Local Partners