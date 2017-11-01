It's open foreshore

BIG STEPS: Heather Shaw and her son Jaden enjoying the new stairs at Jetty Beach.

BIG STEPS: Heather Shaw and her son Jaden enjoying the new stairs at Jetty Beach. Rachel Vercoe

ROUGHLY six months after the first sod was turned, the long awaited major upgrade of the Jetty Foreshores has opened this week.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker did the honours on Monday with council staff unveiling the $9.2 million stages two and four of the Jetty4Shores Project.

"It's been a very long journey, 30 years I believe, to actually get some things done down here and it's taken a huge amount of commitment and leadership from local government and support financially from the Federal Government,” Cr Knight said.

"This brand new precinct is a real game changer for the whole Coffs Coast region.

"This is all about our community, not just locally but regionally, bringing people here to appreciate the beautiful view that we've been hiding for years and years.

"Now it's opened up and we want everyone to come down and embrace what we have here.”

The Jetty4Shores upgrade has an open plaza area with stages for events and shelters built at the northern end of Jetty Beach, wide terraced steps with a pram/wheelchair ramp for direct access to the beach and a boardwalk along and behind the dunes linking the plaza to the historic jetty and market area.

With a new stage area, the foreshores are now able to host festivals and community events.

The amenities block has also been extended and upgraded to provide facilities for people with severe disabilities.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker praised the outcome of the works.

"I know that people of Coffs Harbour and visitors alike are going to enjoy coming down here and enjoying the new space,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It's been a long time coming and certainly a fantastic result,” he

said.

A special free Jetty4Shores Community Festival will be held on Saturday from 11am to 2.30pm to mark the grand opening of the project.

The fair will feature live music from Luna Grand, face painting and kids' entertainment along with food stalls and other activities.

Head on down and check out the new Jetty4Shores for yourself.