It's official...Aussie blokes love lots of l'amour

LIVING LOVE: Aussie blokes don't just confine their feelings of l'amour to the week St Valentine's Day comes around.

COME on, you Aussie males...admit it.

There's a real romantic lurking inside you to counter the exterior blokey image.

In fact a survey of 1000 Australians conducted by online dating site RSVP and Pilot Pen reveal something like 82 per cent of men intend to send the love of their life a handwritten letter, take a walk along the beach or offer a surprise weekend away as a St Valentine's Day gesture.

'Love monitor' John Johnston says every year in the run up to February 14 he looks into the love habits of ordinary Aussies.

"This year we were surprised to find 80 per cent of men consider themselves to be romantic but the majority of women (65 per cent) disagree,” he said.

The survey revealed 82 per cent of men have handwritten a love letter, 17 per cent have sent flowers and 27 per cent have booked a surprise weekend away.

Make sure to let out a long "aaaaaahhh” as you read 74 per cent will write a Valentines card and 54 per cent write loving notes to their partner and leave them around the house.

As usual with these things, there is a downside.

Blokes thinking of buying the loved one a box of Winning Post chocolates or taking home a bunch of flowers from the servo might instead arrive on the door step with pizza or a bag full of baguettes.

"We found 41 per cent of Australian women ranked Italians as the most romantic, closely followed by French men at 36 per cent.

"Australian men ranked third in the romance stakes at 14 per cent with British men lagging way behind at just eight per cent.”

At least it's not just cricket where we have the Poms done and dusted.

Couples counsellor Melissa Ferrari said the survey suggests Aussie men are not backward at coming forward with romantic gestures.

"The reality is the majority of us just want to be with the one we love on Valentine's Day and that's the way it should be,” she said.