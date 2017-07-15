It's now or never for the Tigers

IF the Coffs Coast Tigers are going to reach the semi finals they simply have to collect all three points at Sawtell tonight.

DAMAGING RESULT: The Coffs Coast Tigers suffered an upset loss to the Northern Storm on Tuesday night. Brad Greenshields

The loss the Tigers suffered on Tuesday night to the Northern Storm can be excused due to missing three players who all received a red card on the weekend but the result simply made their need for points to break into the top four even more desperate.

While they still have three games in hand on Sawtell and Orara Valley, the gap is now nine points which means a positive result tonight is vital.

Sawtell will be smarting from its 5-1 loss to the competiton leading Coffs United on Tuesday night and will be looking to bounce back at Torrmina Oval in this weekend's match of the day.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Maclean v Grafton United

5pm: Sawtell v Coffs Coast Tigers

5pm: Orara Valley v Westlawn

Sunday

2pm: Coffs United v Boambee

2pm: Urunga v Northern Storm

Midweek results

Coffs United def Sawtell 5-1

Northern Storm def Coffs Coast Tigers 3-0

Urunga def Orara Valley 5-2.