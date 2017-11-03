Sport

It's not too late to sign up for charity golf day

The Coffs City Rotary Club's annual charity golf day is being held on Sunday at Bonville Golf Resort.
THERE'S still time for golfers to sign up for the Coffs City Rotary Club's famous charity golf day on Sunday to support a great cause.

The four-person ambrose event will be held at the picturesque Bonville Golf Resort tand proceeds from the day will help a number of local charities and worthy causes, including local cancer patients at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Coffs Harbour, the annual event offers great team prizes from first to fifth, Nearest to Pins and fantastic raffle prizes. Teams also have the chance to win up to $10,000 for their nominated charity.

The club's Golf Committee Chair Mike Blewitt hopes golfers and non-golfers alike will join in for Sunday's fun.

"Our Charity Golf Day really is a fun, community event where everyone is welcome, regardless of their golfing ability," Mr Blewitt said.

"The day is about fundraising for worthy local causes and important local projects... and having a great time while doing it.

"Coffs City Rotary Club is providing the occasion; we now need the community's support so that together we can make a real difference, right here on the Coffs Coast."

The entry fee of $125 a person, or $500 for a team of four, includes a light lunch, twin-share cart hire, drink vouchers and presentation nibbles after the action on the greens.

Bookings can be made by phoning Bonville Golf Resort on 6653 4002 or email officemanager@bonvillegolf.com.au.

