It's not too late to showcase your business

LAST CALL: Get your entry into the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Sunny's Business Awards today.

LAST CALL: Get your entry into the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Sunny's Business Awards today. BRUCE THOMAS

CALLING ALL local business owners - Get your nomination entry in for the 2018 Sunny's Business Awards and Promote your Business - one week until entry nominations close!

This year, the awards will celebrate its 16 anniversary and the Sunnys remain the Coffs Coasts leading, independent, prestigious small business awards programme.

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce logo Chamber of Commerce

The awards are not only the business networking event of the year, it's a celebration of the business community's contribution to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region.

The Sunny's Business Awards are well supported throughout the business community and are only made possible through the generosity of the many category sponsors and 2018 new major sponsor - the Holiday Coast Credit Union.

Awards can be used to examine your processes, look at what you have achieved, consider your future plans, have external examination of your performance or to be recognised for what you do and how you do it.

Micro, small, medium and large members of the business community are represented at the annual event.

The Sunny's Business Awards are an opportunity to honor the diversity, innovation and excellence of micro, small, medium and large businesses throughout the Coffs Coast region - Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Toormina, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Urunga.

The Sunnys are a great way to showcase your business, and promote who you are and what you do.

The Sunnys are also a great platform for businesses to be recognised for their dedication and hard work. Each business provides something unique that adds character and richness to the region and business plays an important and vital role in our local community.

Previous Sunny's Business Award winners have gone on to become highly successful businesses on a local, national and even for some on an international level. While the recognition of winning is always cause for a celebration, there is also the great reward in receiving feedback and an impartial but peer review of ideas being completed and planned for.

We'd love you to join us in showing our appreciation and gratitude to those that do the daily grind, from across a diverse range of businesses and industries, within our region.

It's simple and easy to enter:





You don't have to be a member of the Coffs Chamber to be able to enter

Any business with an ABN throughout the Coffs Coast can enter.

It's free to enter

You can enter more than one category

Most businesses have a business plan and much of this detail can be used for your entry.

Our past Award finalists and winners have benefited from the resulting publicity and exposure gained through the Awards.

With the numerous leveraging opportunities involved in such a credible Awards programme, why would you not want to be in it?

Entries need to be completed by June 27 and are done as an online entry process click here.

We strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to enter for one or more of the many award categories available in this year's Sunny's Business Awards.