It’s not over: Councillors lodge rescission motion on CCS

A rescission motion has been lodged against last night's decision to progress with the next stage of the Cultural and Civic Space project.

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said a rescission motion signed by councillors Keith Rhoades, Tegan Swan and Paul Amos had been received and would be included in the next business paper.

The councillors are seeking the full costing of the project including exclusions after Cr Keith Rhoades revealed in Thursday night's meeting that recent figures showed it would be in excess of $80m - above the previous estimate of $76.5m.

They are also seeking clarity on the methodology used to determine the proportion of space allocated to the project's cultural facilities.

On Thursday Councillors voted to consider a lump sum offer from building company Lipman Pty Ltd and progress the project as outlined in a confidential attachment.

The children's library area in the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

Outspoken critic of the project Ann Leonard spoke at the meeting, and questioned the proportion of space allocated to the cultural facilities as opposed to administrative purposes.

A senior staff member however refuted Ms Leonard's comments, saying the civic and cultural spaces were more than twice that allocated to administrative space.

The vote was tied along the usual four/four line and Mayor Denise Knight used her casting vote to progress with the building based on the 80 per cent detailed design.

