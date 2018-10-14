Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck generic, Queensland,
Truck generic, Queensland, Big Rigs
Opinion

It’s not a ‘driver’ shortage

by Letter by Glenn Piper
11th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

THERE isn't a driver shortage. There isn't even a skilled driver shortage.

There is, however, a shortage of skilled operators who are willing to do the job and are leaving the industry in droves due to ridiculous rules, rampant over-regulation, incompetent management and absurd fines.

In regards to younger drivers who would want to get into it, everything is against you.

There are no formal pathways through school, Tafe, trade school or apprenticeships.

Every older driver bangs on about working your way up, starting as a yardie for free, but with the price of living these days people can't afford to work for nothing.

Companies also can't just employ slave labour and it's not worth the risk to have untrained kids wandering around yards and depots and loading trailers without knowledge of load placement, weight distribution, load restraint etc.

Margins are so tight that most can't afford to slow down 50 per cent to teach.

And let's be real, most older drivers wouldn't want some green off-sider with them all day and most aren't willing to teach or give younger drivers a hand, let alone a chance these days.

All this without mentioning wages, unpaid work on kilometre rate, lack of decent rest areas, and food and facilities that would be more at home in a third-world country.

Glenn Piper

big rigs letter editors picks letter to the editor big rigs truckies
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    premium_icon Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    News LAWS surrounding the deaths of unborn children will be reviewed after the tragedy of Katherine Hoang and her twins, who died in a road accident this month.

    One-percenters that help HSC students

    premium_icon One-percenters that help HSC students

    Education Writing with a black pen rather than blue, can make a difference.

    Western bypass could be the road of the future

    premium_icon Western bypass could be the road of the future

    News Talk soon turned to revisiting the the far western bypass option.

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Weather Widespread rain has the potential to cause flooding

    Local Partners