It's more than a cuppa for these blokes

SOMETIMES just being a bloke can be a bit of a struggle. No-one recognises this more than local bloke, John Crisp.

A former alcoholic and drug addict, John has been clean and sober for more than 15 years and he has made it his mission to help others who may be finding their path a little difficult.

While volunteering in the Coffs Harbour soup kitchen, John would often strike up conversations with other men and he found a common thread was the need for men to talk and to be heard.

From these chats, John developed a self-help group for men; Blah Blah Blah Coffee for Blokes.

"We talk about all sorts of things, from family, to divorce, relationships, loneliness, grief, addictions, hardship, health problems, nothing is off limits,” John said.

John can talk the talk because he has walked the walk, and nothing gives him more pleasure than helping others.

"I bumped into one fella the other day who had been with the group when it first started. He stopped me in the street and said the group had been a changing point in his life.”

Blah Blah Blah has moved from the soup kitchen to Boambee East Community Centre and welcomes blokes to drop in on Wednesdays from 2-4pm.

"We have a cuppa and a bit of yarn, and work out what we can do day by day, week by week to make things better. It's all about finding coping strategies and going forward in a positive way.”

Details 0467390813.