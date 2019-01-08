It's just the shot to beat disease

WHEN you're at Park Beach Plaza and ask for a "single shot” from Callan Beesley, don't expect him to hand you a latte.

As a pharmacist with TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour, he has recently undertaken specialised training and is now qualified to administer diphtheria-tetanus-whooping cough (dTpa) and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines to people aged 16 years and over. This complements the existing provision of the influenza vaccine at the pharmacy.

With the expansion of the NSW Pharmacist Vaccination Program from January 1, Mr Beesley is among the first on the Coffs Coast to provide the new in-pharmacy service which means less time for locals in doctors' waiting rooms.

"The importance of immunisations, particularly against whooping cough has been highlighted in the recent reports of cases on the Coffs Coast,” Mr Beesley said.

"Whooping cough presents a high level of danger to young bubs. Having the immunisation is something you don't do for yourself, you do it for someone else.”

The dTpa vaccine is recommended for anyone who wishes to protect themselves against these diseases. It is important for healthcare workers and anyone having contact with newborn babies to ensure they receive the booster vaccine (every 10 years) against whooping cough.

"Because the vaccine takes a couple of weeks to kick in, it is recommended grandparents, extended family, carers and friends anticipated to be in contact with the newborn have the vaccine when the expectant mother is around six months, just in case the baby arrives early.”

"I have a six-week-old newborn and unfortunately family and friends who haven't had the whooping cough vaccine yet have been unable to see him.”

Only pharmacists who have undertaken an approved course are authorised to administer the specified vaccines.

"You don't have to make an appointment. We are totally flexible, if I'm in the pharmacy we can do it on the spot as a walk-in service or plan for the next day. We also notify your doctor that you have received the vaccine.”

Terry White Chemmart is at Park Beach Plaza. Inquiries 6652 4188.