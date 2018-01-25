It's just a jab

A $3.5 million influenza vaccination program is being offered by the NSW Government following last year's severe flu season.

WERE you drowning in a sea of snotty tissues and sick kids last winter?

Local children between six months and five years old are now eligible for free flu jabs.

The $3.5 million influenza vaccination program offered by the NSW Government follows last year's severe flu season.

"Last year our community, like many in NSW, was hit hard by the flu season,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"So this announcement means more than 400,000 children across the state are eligible to receive better protection not only for them, but also for their families and the wider community.

"We all know how horrendous the flu can be and this is especially hard on the smallest members of our families.

"Little kids are also most likely to spread the flu so a free flu jab will not only keep them safe, but will protect others they come into contact with.”

Children who have never had a flu vaccination will need two doses, one month apart. The vaccine will cover four strains of influenza virus, two A strains and two B strains, likely to be circulating this winter.

Last year there were more than 12,000 confirmed cases of influenza in children under five, with many more likely to not to have been tested.

For more information visit health.nsw.gov.au/immunisation