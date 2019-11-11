IT’S HERE: Rally is ready to roll

The Coffs Coast’s flagship global sporting event is now on our doorstep for 2019 and the world’s best drivers are pumped up.

With the World Rally Championship not touching down in Australia next year, locals need to make the most of having a world renowned contest in our own backyard over the coming days.

Estonian Ott Tänak may have already wrapped up his first world title, but there’s still plenty on the line as teams fight it out for the Manufacturers Championship.

Dani Sordo and his Hyundai teammates are currently in the box seat to claim the silverware, but for now the Spaniard is just happy to be in Australia.

“It’s quite nice to come here, Australia is so nice and it’s good to be here,” Sordo said.

Meanwhile Esapekka Lappi and his fellow Citreon members may be out of the hunt for the team trophy, but it won’t stop them putting on a show for motorsport fans from far and wide.

“It’s only the personal targets now, as we are not fighting for the drivers title so we can just concentrate on our own race,” Lappi said.

“I think our chances are good, but it depends how much we’ll be driving on tarmac. If it’s on gravel I think the starting position will be good for us.”

For Welshman Elfyn Evans, the 30-year-old is aiming for his highest career finish in the WRC. He’s currently in fifth on the standings but can finish the season in fourth.

“We have to come and do the best job possible,” he said.

“The feeling has been really good in the car so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel.”