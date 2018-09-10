It's hayfever season

EXCITED for the change of season but not the allergies that comes along with it? Don't worry, you're not alone.

Hayfever affects nearly 4.5 million Australians nationwide and new research from Zyrtec has revealed more than half (54%) of respondents who don't identify as having hayfever allergies, admit to displaying the physical symptoms.

This group instead attributes typical allergy signs to tiredness and stress, leading them to blame symptoms like watery eyes on a bad night's sleep when it could be hayfever.

The research also exposed an education gap between allergy triggers and treatment methods, with one 21% of hayfever sufferers confessing they aren't confident they recognise or understand their triggers, and 58% admitting they will only occasionally treat on the onset of symptoms, or not at all.

In response to these figures, former Miss World Australia and hayfever allergy sufferer Madeline Cowe has partnered with Zyrtec to unveil a show-stopping living dress made from 1,200 high pollen count flowers to show that any allergy sufferer can fight through the season with the right advice.

