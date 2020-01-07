‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

AFTER losing an entire season of fruit to hungry birds fleeing fires to our west, farmer Manjinder Singh Bajwa is eager to get the green light to construct nets over his crop.

He is a second generation farmer and currently has a development application with Coffs Harbour City Council for poles and nets on his Bruxner Park Road blueberry farm.

The land on which the farm is situated is zoned R5 Large Lot Residential and as such structures in the zone need council approval.

If approved it will be a first for the local government area and those who oppose the development fear it will set a precedent.

Opponents say it is against the objectives of the R5 Large Lot Residential zoning which include preserving, and minimising impacts on, environmentally sensitive locations and scenic quality.

RELATED: Too close to homes and school: residents fight farm DA

Manjinder's parents moved to the region in the late 70s and established a banana farm on the Korora hillside to the north of town.

"I grew up on the farm and now I'm 34 and have children of my own. It's not easy; it's hard work."

In recent years the family has been converting the farm to blueberries and while these require poles and nets Manjinder says the land has been used for the purpose of farming for decades now.

He understands why some people are concerned about the potential environmental and health impacts of the industry but says he is a member of the OzGroup Co-Op which sets high standards for growers and provides ongoing training in best practice techniques.

"It gets a bit hard when people don't know exactly what we do and the lengths we go to.

"I can't speak for other growers but I do everything the proper way so nobody else is affected.

"We don't spray when it's windy for example. These chemicals are very expensive and we're certainly not going to waste them and I have children of my own to think about."

In relation to the visual impact he has committed to using black netting.

"The white netting has got a lot of people upset so our original decision from day one was to put up black netting.

"I'd much rather work with our neighbours than against them. Driving up and down the road I run into people and the ones I've spoken to ask what colour we're going to use and they seem to be happy with that."

Blueberry and banana farms along Bruxner Park Road, Korora. Photo: Trevor Veale

A number of neighbours including Mariette Eden have submitted objections to council urging them to reject the DA. She is concerned for the environment and her physical health and that of her neighbours, and says students at Korora Public School could also be impacted by spray drift.

The development application was first submitted to council in June last year and due to the level of interest in the proposal it will be determined by councillors and not senior staff.

"We've been liaising with council from day one and we've done everything they've asked."

Manjinder plans to address councillors when the matter comes before them for consideration. The first council meeting for 2020 will be on Thursday, February 13 but the agenda will not be released until later in the month.