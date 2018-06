Take part in next weekend's crazy hair and sock day fundraiser.

Leigh Jensen

COFFS Harbour Netball Association will next Saturday stage its Crazy Hair and Sock Day, raising funds for Children's Cancer Research.

"All players can come play with the weirdest hair styles and craziest socks,” Junior Registrar Tanya Slaviero said.

A gold coin collection will be staged as fundraising.