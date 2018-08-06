It's Coughs Harbour today under choking smoke haze

The Coffs Harbour airport is today covered by a haze of thick bushfire smoke.

NORTH Coast Public Health Unit is urging people with respiratory conditions to take caution, with high air pollution levels in some areas of Northern NSW today as a result of hazard reduction burns occurring.

A number of fires continue to burn around the region, creating a second day of smoke haze.

Active fires today include:

The fires burning around the region today. NSW RFS

Kumgaingeri where a hazard reduction is underway involving the Rural Fire Service.

On the Pacific Highway at Mullaway where a small bush fire is being controlled.

Goolang Creek Nymboida, where a 217ha bush fire is being controlled.

Sydney Heads at Glenreagh where a bush fire is being controlled across 3722ha

Charlies Camp where a 1351 bush fire is being controlled

Darkwood where a 12ha hazard reduction burn is being monitored

The fire danger is rated as moderate today with winds from the north-west reaching speeds of up to 24kmh.

Tomorrow winds are set to drop down to 8kmh from the west before a southerly change in the afternoon.

North Coast Public Health Unit Assistant Director Greg Bell, said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice," Mr Bell said.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.

"Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan.

Looking north across Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

"It's also a good idea for people with known health conditions to sign up to get air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Office of Environment and Heritage and check the NSW Rural Fire Service website for regular updates on planned burns," Mr Bell said.

Hazard reduction is an important part of preparing for a bush fire season and is focused on protecting people, property and the rural environment.

With prolonged drought conditions and already dust being whipped up by inland winds, the coast also faces the very real threat of dust clouds sweeping across the region in coming days and weeks.

A large dust storm is being monitored east of Broken Hill.