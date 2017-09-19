It's best practice at Sawtell

Sawtell SLSC has been recognised for its great work on and off the beach.

THE Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised for the high-quality services its team of hard-working volunteers provides to club members and the local community.

The club recently achieved bronze level status in the Surf Life Saving NSW Quality Club Program.

Bronze level status is awarded to clubs that have completed a variety of compliance and operational activities that assist it on the path to achieving higher-level status.

The Quality Club Program recognises best-practice operations within all areas of surf lifesaving including lifesaving and patrols, training and education, surf sports, member services and a range of club management areas including administration, finance and marketing.

Club president Sheena McTackett said Sawtell had worked extremely hard at improving its operations and achieving best practice, and was pleased to have its efforts rewarded.

"We have a fantastic team of hard-working and committed members who boast an impressive array of skills, working together effectively and efficiently to make sure our club is the best it can be," she said.

"We have strong patrol numbers, strong competitors, high-quality training and great community support with a strong sponsor network.

"We are also excited to be moving forward with the first phase of our building development at the end of the coming season."

Sawtell now has its sights set on achieving silver or gold level status, the pinnacle of success for surf lifesaving clubs in NSW.

Sawtell will be required to maintain its bronze level status while working towards its new goal.

Volunteer surf lifesavers work hard each summer to keep the public safe on beaches and the Quality Club Program is one way to recognise the commitment, teamwork and high-level skills achieved by clubs throughout the state.

If you're interested in joining the club, visit its website www.sawtell surfclub.com.au to find out how you can become a member.