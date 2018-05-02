'It's been a difficult decision to close'

WHICH NRL team is the most popular on the Coffs Coast?

As the owner of Xtreem for the past three years, and a staunch Parramatta Eels supporter, Tina said "it all depends on who is winning".

"Tigers and Dragons are selling well at the moment but South Sydney, Sharks and Sea Eagles are good sellers too."

Tina has been at the helm of this popular Park Beach Plaza gift, card and licensed merchandise store, formerly known as Granny May's, for the past three years but her lease is up and she is closing the door.

"It's been fantastic, I've had a great three years," she said.

"I took over from Russell and Kay, they established the business and ran it for many years building a loyal customer following.

"It was awesome jumping in after them, such amazing customers and they all kept coming in, so it has been a difficult decision to close."

xtreme shop in the park beach plaza to close. Tina and Mel. 27 April 2018 Trevor Veale

Granny May's, and then Xtreem, has been the place to get everything quirky from your favourite Beanie Babies to novelty merchandise for hen's and buck's nights, Star Wars collectables, adult novelties, Jim Beam caps and even Batman water bottles.

Last day of trading is Sunday, and with 75 per cent off gift-ware there are plenty of bargains to be had in this Park Beach Plaza shop.

"I'd just like to say a big thank you to Russell and Kay for building such a successful business and to our loyal customers, even the ones who don't support Parramatta, for their loyal support."

Tina said she might have a small break but she was considering opening an online version of Xtreem.

"Just keep an eye open on Facebook and eBay as I could be relocating there some time soon."