Menu
Login
Coffs Harbour Orchid Society Show, Coffs Harbour Regional Botanic Garden: Purple orchids aren't awkward.Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Orchid Society Show, Coffs Harbour Regional Botanic Garden: Purple orchids aren't awkward.Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright
Gardening

It's autumn, time for orchids to bloom

22nd Apr 2018 3:00 AM

APRIL on the Coffs Coast means it's time for the annual autumn Orchid Show.

Hosted by the Coffs Harbour Orchid Society, this exhibition always has a spectacular variety of orchids from small native bush varieties to the head-turning exotic species.

There is always plenty to look at but also plenty of plants to buy. This is the perfect opportunity for the avid collector or the novice grower to chat with Society members and get hints on what works best in our sub-tropical climate.

Save the date: April 28 and 29 from 10am to 5pm at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. Gold coin donation entry.

After the exhibition, take time to stroll around the Botanic Garden or enjoy a cuppa at the cafe.

coffs coast coffs harbour orchid show
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Showcase of Coffs Coast business

    Showcase of Coffs Coast business

    News A profile of local business success stories.

    Karate kids shine on the world stage

    Karate kids shine on the world stage

    Sport Amazing haul includes five world titles, four silvers and a bronze.

    Titans junior ready for spooky first grade debut

    Titans junior ready for spooky first grade debut

    Rugby League BEN Liyou steps into centres for injury-ravaged Ghosts.

    Sensational storm signals wet week ahead

    Sensational storm signals wet week ahead

    Weather Long term forecast predicts rain on every one of the next seven days

    Local Partners