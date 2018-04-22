It's autumn, time for orchids to bloom

APRIL on the Coffs Coast means it's time for the annual autumn Orchid Show.

Hosted by the Coffs Harbour Orchid Society, this exhibition always has a spectacular variety of orchids from small native bush varieties to the head-turning exotic species.

There is always plenty to look at but also plenty of plants to buy. This is the perfect opportunity for the avid collector or the novice grower to chat with Society members and get hints on what works best in our sub-tropical climate.

Save the date: April 28 and 29 from 10am to 5pm at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. Gold coin donation entry.

After the exhibition, take time to stroll around the Botanic Garden or enjoy a cuppa at the cafe.