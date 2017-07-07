It's almost wine time

20°
7th Jul 2017 1:30 PM
WHEN it comes to raising money to assist the community the ladies from the Sawtell RSL Women's Auxiliary know how to get our attention.

Forget lamington drives or cake stalls, this group is tempting us with an afternoon of wine tasting.

For just $10 you can enjoy great wine and some tasty nibbles and have plenty of fun playing trivia and entering the raffles.

Tickets are on sale now at the Sawtell RSL Club for the event which will be held in the Princess Room at the club, Wednesday July 19 from 2pm to 4pm.

Previous wine tastings hosted by this group have been popular so it will be a case of first in best dressed for tickets.

More information 6653 1130 or 0407 531 130.

