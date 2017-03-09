It's all you love about Sawtell

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were loving the Sawtell lifestyle on offer at this week's cover property.

The four-bedroom home at 16 Sixteenth Ave, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Real Estate Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Barry France said the home has a charm and character buyers will love.

"The high ceilings throughout make this period home so attractive; you get a great sense of space and the ceiling height continues to the two covered outdoor living spaces,” he said.

"Period style homes just make you feel relaxed and comfortable; a feature not always achieved in a modern home.”

The home incorporates four bedrooms, multiple indoor and outdoor living areas and a functional family bathroom all on one level. A 3kW solar power system helps with the electricity bills and the block has been designed with low maintenance in mind.

Best of all, it's located a short and flat walk to your choice of beaches and vibrant village dining and shopping options.

Barry said the home has a broad appeal.

"The home will attract retirees, singles or young families; it's large enough for families to easily occupy or retirees to enjoy and still have room for guests or their extended family.”

