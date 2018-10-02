Menu
It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
THE next time the Sydney Sixers come to play in Coffs Harbour, the stage will be set for an even bigger and better event.

The Federal Government has kicked in almost $100,000 toward the exceedingly popular event which will see a round of the Big Bash League come to C.ex Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

The exciting T20 cricket match attracted thousands of sports mad folk from across the North Coast and proved one of the most successful sporting events in the region.

In July, Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight announced it was back by popular demand.

The money was one part of $290,000 in bushfire recovery grants given out across the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen LGAs.

Tamworth-raised Josh Hazlewood made a triumphant return to the bush and Big Bash cricket with figures of 1 for 18 in the Big Bash League cricket match between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo: Jason O'Brien / AAP
Embrace Orara Valley be given $45,000 for events such as the Rainforest Rattler, a heritage train ride through the region, and a further $5,000 for Play Coffs Coast.

The sporting project encourages participants in sporting events to extend their stay in the region.

Events in the Bellingen shire have also received a boost with $40,000 for the Community Festivals and Event Fund and $105,000 for the Event Stimulus Fund.

The stimulus fund enables event organisers to attract quality artists to events such as the International Film Festival, Readers and Writers Festival and Dorrigo Folk and Blues Festival.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said over $7 million in funding from the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants program had been announced today.

"We committed to stick with bushfire-affected communities for their long recovery journey and these grants are one important support mechanism to get tourists back to affected areas," he said.

We know some of these areas were hit with drought, bushfires and then COVID-19. Australians can assist in the recovery of these areas by holidaying in these locations when they can."

"I would urge every Australian to consider taking a regional holiday in a bushfire affected area."

