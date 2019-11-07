‘It’s ALL about the health of Ben Simmons’

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons has been forced out of the game against Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz with a shoulder injury.

The seemingly innocuous incident happened early in the first quarter after the Australian backed into power forward Royce O'Neale on the low post, forcing a wincing reaction from the 2017/18 Rookie of the Year who immediately clutched at his right shoulder.

Stream up to 7 games each week of the 2019/20 NBA Season plus the All-Star Weekend with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial >

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer

Simmons came back briefly in the second quarter before exiting with two points and two assists. The 76ers said their star guard was suffering a "stinger" and "will not return" to the court.

However, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the injury likely happened a couple of plays earlier after Simmons hit the deck following a tussle with old rookie sparring partner Donovan Mitchell.

Co-host of Sixers Outsiders on NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted the result now has no meaning: The outcome of this game now means very very little, it is ALL about the health of Ben Simmons. #SixersOutsiders

The outcome of this game now means very very little, it is ALL about the health of Ben Simmons. #SixersOutsiders — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) November 7, 2019

Here is the play where Ben Simmons appears to injury his right shoulder pic.twitter.com/KJPeGwEkyI — Ryan Nichols (@RyanPNichols) November 7, 2019

Yeah here is that play, though I don't think he fell on it then. pic.twitter.com/uEPI9F5Hwr — Ryan Nichols (@RyanPNichols) November 7, 2019