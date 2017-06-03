LET'S face it; it's all about the dress.

Many women have spent years dreaming about their wedding day, and their wedding dress.

Tracey Hynes of RSVP Bridal in Coffs Harbour has dressed some of the Coffs Coast's most stunning brides. Tracey and her team are the ultimate wedding dress guides with decades of experience in choosing the look that is perfect for the bride, the wedding and the location.

RSVP Bridal will be holding a spectacular fashion parade at tomorrow's Wedding Expo with a huge variety of designs to suit all shapes, sizes, ages and budgets.

Romantic dress by Alfred Angelo. Photographer:Koeniges

Featuring designers such as Alfred Angelo, Q'nique, Tania Olsen and more, the parade will see a selection of gorgeous local models take to the runway to showcase the gowns.

While white has always been, and remains, the hue of choice for most brides, styles change with each season.

This year, Tracey says we are seeing less flesh and more lace.

"We are receiving a lot of enquiries for sleeves of all lengths - especially long sleeves,” Tracey said. "We do not see as many strapless gowns as we used to, most women are favouring straps or sleeves.

"Lace is still very strong, and we are also seeing a lot of illusion necklines.”

Unique dress by Q'Nique. Peter Church

Tracey says that while research is good, nothing beats trying on the gowns.

"You can look at all the pictures you like,” she says, "but until you start trying dresses on, you won't know what suits and what doesn't.

"You need to be open to trying on gowns in styles that you may not have thought of before. We have many brides who come to us with a very definite idea of what will suit them and what won't, and they are so surprised when a dress they thought just wouldn't suit them ends up being 'the one'.”

The parade starts at 12pm.