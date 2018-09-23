Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
By Johnny Wildfire frill sleeve slip dress in scarlet, $360; Steve Madden Rando heels in silver, $159.95; and Jimmy Choo Lexie clutch in silver, $1350.
By Johnny Wildfire frill sleeve slip dress in scarlet, $360; Steve Madden Rando heels in silver, $159.95; and Jimmy Choo Lexie clutch in silver, $1350. Jerad Williams
Fashion & Beauty

It's all about sunset sessions this season

by CHANTAY LOGAN
23rd Sep 2018 2:03 PM

From sunshine yellow to punchy pink, near-neon brights are saturating the shelves.

David Jones general manager of womenswear Bridget Veals says the spirit-lifting spring trend marks a new mood in fashion circles.

"Colour is everywhere - it's the biggest trend this season,” she says.

"Designers have really embraced it, especially with clashing prints and in blocking.

"It feels really optimistic, really uplifting. And it makes you really look forward to summer.”

Block-hued midi-cocktail dresses with sleek silhouettes make an effortless statement, with a feminine frill here and there.

While the style suits sunset sessions in a kaleidoscope of tangerine, pink and scarlet, paintbox colour is tipped to be equally popular for spring racing.

Wearing contrasting shades works a treat - with pink and red pairings particularly popular - but try to keep your palette to no more than three hues.

You can go all out by embracing the resurgence of logos, bright colours and textures in accessories or tone your look down with neutrals.

Buckle up with statement hardware in fashionable-forever metallics and you'll get plenty of mileage from investments in Balenciaga, Chloe and Jimmy Choo.

Fashion: All looks at David Jones,

davidjones.com.au

Location: Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, peppers.com.au/soul-surfers-paradise/

Model: Courtney Friedrichs

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
bright colour fashion orange red yellow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Kevin Hogan's fate decided after branch meeting

    premium_icon BREAKING: Kevin Hogan's fate decided after branch meeting

    Politics "YOU never take anything granted in life, certainly not political life."

    • 23rd Sep 2018 12:55 PM
    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    News Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out

    Explosive find in Anzac's war relics after seven decades

    premium_icon Explosive find in Anzac's war relics after seven decades

    News Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Squad detonate explosive substance.

    March for justice moves to the High Court

    premium_icon March for justice moves to the High Court

    News High Court appeal on Bowraville murders verdict

    Local Partners