It's aged care that makes you feel at home

WHEN the time comes to consider aged care it's a decision not to be taken lightly, you want somewhere that feels just like home; where the rooms are modern and comfortable and the staff feel like part of your extended family. Macleay Valley House prides itself on providing all that and more.

Located at Frederickton, Macleay Valley House is owned and operated by Thompson Health Care - a family company spanning three generations and operating for more than four decades. Thompson Health Care believes the key to success in providing such caring and superior service to residents is because they are a family company, not a corporation.

Thompson Health Care has 12 Aged Care Homes in NSW and construction has recently commenced on an exciting project for a luxury Seniors Independent Living Village right next door to Macleay Valley House. Doug Thompson, proprietor of the Thompson Health Care, believes each resident is entitled to the highest standards of professional care, a comfortable and secure environment, privacy, dignity and participation in daily decision makings. He said: "My family believe our residents deserve nothing less than excellence.”

Residents at Macleay Valley House are happy to tell visitors that these are more than promises; that Macleay Valley House is a home like no other. John, one of the current residents, says "Macleay Valley House is the only place” and May says "There is no other place”.

While the luxury home has all the up-to-date technology and modern conveniences, it retains a country charm. Residents love its picturesque location which offers views across the Macleay Valley. The recent addition of a new Dementia Specific Wing late last year is proving very popular, catering to those who are no longer able to live at home safely, providing a secure environment to continue living life to the fullest.

Residents' rooms are spacious and styled with homely furnishings and fittings. They all include a private ensuite and large windows to enjoy the views. The home features a number of lounge and dining areas all meticulously decorated with that personal touch - featuring original oil paintings of the surrounding districts. Each day residents are treated to a wide range of nutritious, chef-prepared, home-style meals. In fact, you could be forgiven for thinking you were living in a luxury resort instead of an aged-care facility.

There is always plenty to do, with a seven-day recreational program with a wide range of entertainment and activities to suit all. Other features of this beautiful home include an in-house spa, cafe, computers hub, movie theatre, arts and craft room and hair dressing salon. Residents have the choice to enjoy a comfy chair on the veranda to admire the stunning view over the valley or sit in a leafy courtyards to simply relax and unwind.

But most importantly, Macleay Valley House prides itself on the quality of care offered by its highly skilled and caring staff across all departments. The home provides 24-hour registered nursing care and the needs of each individual resident is tailored to match requirements as they change with time.

At Macleay Valley House, the directors, management and staff promise to care for residents like family so they can live happily and comfortably in a facility that feels like home. And there are no financial barrier to living here, with fully concessional places available.

Macleay Valley House

80-114 Macleay St, Frederickton

6561 0900

macleayvh@thc.net.au