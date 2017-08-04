It's a small, small world

AS AN airport fire-fighter Phil Scholes is used to dealing with big issues but on his days off it's the little stuff that occupies his time.

"Photography has been my main hobby for just over a year now,” Phil said.

"I've been in the C.ex Coffs Camera Club for about the same time. I joined because a friend suggested it. Best bit of advice I could've received, you learn so much from like-minded people.”

While exploring different paths in photography Phil discovered a "little something” that has since turned into a turned into a major focus for this keen amateur.

"I got into the subject of miniature photography when I was surfing the internet for ideas for our Camera Club monthly competition.”

"It makes big objects look small and small objects look big, manipulating human visual perception. It's used by a lot of magicians as it tricks the eye.

"There are a lot of elements to miniature photography. Forced perspective, where people look like they are holding the moon or a building in their hands is a huge area of interest all on its on.

"Miniature photography challenges your skills as a photographer, you get quite a lot out of it. You're always having to think outside the square and it introduces you to different lighting, depth of field and photo-shop techniques.”

The Pomegranate Pickers (pictured) was Phil's first attempt at miniature photography.

"I took that about eight months ago. The Landrover in Blizzard (also pictured) is perhaps my best attempt so far.”

Building on the success and interest of a recent exhibition at Depot in Coffs Central, Phil will be "presenting his passion” with a display at the Coffs Central Markets on August 10 and again on September 11 at 7pm to the C.ex Coffs Camera Club.

"As part of the presentation I have put together a display of 22 of my photographic works on the subject. I've tried to cover this vast subject with as many examples as possible in the hope of inspiring others.

"I would especially like to extend an invite to any ex-service personnel to come along. I would be most happy to volunteer my time to give lessons to any veterans if they would like. It's a fantastic hobby and you just get so much out of it.”

Phil can be contacted on 0419 756 109