It's a happy hunting ground for Meghan

GLAD TO BE BACK: Meghan MacLaren is enjoying her return to the Coffs Coast. TREVOR VEALE

GOLF: If there's a player at this year's Australian Ladies Classic Bonville who's been looking forward to returning to the North Coast of NSW, it's Meghan MacLaren.

The 24-year-old has fond memories of the Coffs Coast after claiming the Women's NSW Open at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club last year.

MacLaren managed to hold onto her overnight lead and finish at 10 under, two shots clear of her nearest rival.

The Englishwoman said it was great to be back.

"It's really cool. Even just driving around the area it's brought up good memories and good vibes,” MacLaren said.

MacLaren said Bonville was one of the nicest courses she'd had the pleasure of playing on and was hoping the tournament would propel her into a fruitful year.

"The views are pretty spectacular, every hole is picture-worthy,” she said.

"It's a different challenge to what we've played the last couple of weeks, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I just want to try and kick on from the Australian Open last week and see where my game takes me.

"I'm trying to not put my goals as results based, I just want to keep improving week by week and see where that puts me at the end of the year.”

MacLaren shot a 73 in both the first and second round, which has placed her in a tie for 38th position.