It's a fishing experience for everyone

Mick Pottage from Second Nature fishing tours and Paul Worsteling from IFISH TV with their catch, from bait to plate.

Mick Pottage from Second Nature fishing tours and Paul Worsteling from IFISH TV with their catch, from bait to plate. Contributed

FROM bait to plate, Mick Pottage has always been a fisherman and is excited to share his knowledge with the wider community.

About a year ago, Mick created his business Second Nature, taking people on a land based adventure tour to learn how to catch fish, gain skills and have a great time in the Coffs Harbour area.

Always on the look out for new and exciting fishing adventures, IFISH TV approached Mick to come along on his tour and film for their 12th season.

Mick was joined by Paul Worsteling from IFISH TV and started by collecting beach worms before venturing on foot to one of the Coffs coast's pristine beaches where they caught yellow fin bream and dart.

The team headed back to Micks where he showed them how to cook the fresh fish in a traditional aboriginal way using clay and cooking on an open fire.

Mick is excited about the release of the episode and said it could take his boutique fishing to a larger market and bring more people to Coffs Harbour to experience what he has to offer.

"It's just opening people's eyes to the idea that they can do all it themselves and it's not that hard,” Mick said.

Catch the episode on Sunday, October 15 on channel 10.

For more information on Second Nature, visit mickpottage.com