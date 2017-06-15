It's a fashionista's dream come true

The Uptown Local crew of Ben Magnabosco, Mel Hayes and owner Angela Kennard are getting ready to take part in Coffs Central's warehouse sale.

FANCY a $170 dress for just $30?

You don't have to scour the internet and pray it will fit - it's just one of the raft of bargains that will be on sale at Coffs Central's first ever Warehouse Sale on Saturday night.

Coffs Central Marketing and Event Co-ordinator Rikki Cetinich said the shopping centre's favourite stores are offering bargains of up to 80% off.

"We wanted to do something different and hold an event that brings new and existing customers to the centre; everyone loves a warehouse sale with a good bargain, and you'll even get a glass of champagne and canapes too,” she said.

Among the bargains will be men's, women's and children's clothing and some homewares.

The sale is being held in the "Food at the Terrace” space, which will be transformed into pop-up stores complete with on-site change-rooms.

"We have some of the major shops from the centre including Uptown Local, Seasons, Coopers, Lily & Sapphire, Urban Life and Sensara taking part with brands like Tigerlily, Stevie May, Shona Joy, Ping Pong, Billabong and Wish on sale,” Rikki said.

This is the first event of its kind and Rikki said she's hoping it won't be the last.

"If it works well then we'll look at doing it twice a year.”

Already 250 people have registered to attend the sale which will be held between 6 and 9pm on Saturday; registrations can be made by calling 5622 8900 or email customerservice@gowings.com.