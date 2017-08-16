It's a dive to remember

THE ocean conditions were ideal for fishing, the boat was surrounded by fish and Jake Noble said he couldn't think of one reason why he shouldn't get in with his wetsuit and speargun.

Jake from Coffs Harbour headed out in the boat with friends at Urunga to go for a fish with his spear-fishing gear on board in case he had a chance to jump into the water.

When they pulled up in one spot, they were surrounded by fish.

Jake decided there was no better opportunity than that moment to chuck on his wetsuit, grab his speargun and jump overboard in the hope of catching fresh fish for dinner.

Once in the water and surrounded by fish, he turned around to see a sight that he wasn't quite expecting.

He said a2.5metre to 3metre great white shark appeared and swam past.

Intimidated by the size, amount of fish in the water and proximity of the shark, he quickly called to his friends and hopped back into the boat.

Once back on board, they had the opportunity to film the shark circling their vessel for close to 10 minutes.

"I won't be going back in there by myself again," Jake said.

What would have been just another day of fishing, turned into a day the boys on board won't forget any time soon.