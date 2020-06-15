It’s a date: so who will be running at the next election ?

Coffs Harbour City Councillors talk about their intentions for the postponed elections.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors talk about their intentions for the postponed elections.

NOW the date has been set for the postponed NSW Local Government elections we take a look back at our series on Coffs Harbour City Councillors and their intentions.

In March the NSW Government announced it would postpone the September 2020 local government elections for 12 months to September 2021 in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now the date has been locked in for September 4.

Councillor John Arkan was contacted several times to participate in the series but the Advocate was unable to secure an interview with him.

Clr Arkan is is before the Federal Circuit Court in relation to an intellectual property case.

Here are the remaining seven Councillors' responses:

Mayor Denise Knight

Mayor Denise Knight revealed she recently made up her mind to contest the September 2020 election.

"A few weeks ago I decided I would probably run, but I wanted to speak to my family and close friends before I announced," Clr Knight said.

Mayor Knight says she feels for those Councillors and Mayors across the State who were ready to retire in September particularly given their older demographic.

"That's 18 months away. I have absolute respect for Shelley Hancock, and think she is an amazing Minister, but September 2021 is a really long way away.

"You don't know what life holds for you. People have families or health issues, you just don't know what will happen.

Read the full story here: Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan

For Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan it doesn't matter if the elections are held this year or next.

"I was definitely going to run in September this year; it means absolutely nothing to me if it is this September or next, the more important thing right now is that the community has consistency and that we do everything we can to get our community through this in the most connected way as possible and this is our job," Clr Swan said.

"The government has made a good choice to postpone the elections and keep consistency so we can focus on getting through this."

Read the full story here: Deputy lays it on the line as elections pushed back

Councillor George Cecato

Flamboyant is one term to use - childish is another.

They're both words Clr Cecato used to describe some of his colleagues getting into campaign mode before Covid-19 intervened.

Now the September 2020 elections have been postponed until September 2021, he's hoping things will settle down a bit.

"I think it might possibly be a chance to have a breather and for people to collect their thoughts because some councillors were gearing up for campaigning. You can tell that by some of their actions and the way they were behaving so I thought it might help us to make more rational and better decisions rather than decisions based on what is going to get them across the line or not.

"Some councillors can be very flamboyant about the way they campaign …it can be distracting and childish."

Read the full story here: Councillor weighing up the options

Mayor Denise Knight along with Clrs George Cecato, Sally Townley and Michael Adendorff (at the left) and Clrs Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos, John Arkan and Tegan Swan have repeatedly been on opposite sides of the debate surrounding the Cultural and Civic Space.

Councillor Sally Townley

Clr Dr Sally Townley says sections of the community will be disappointed that local government elections are being postponed.

"Some will be disappointed because people enjoy having their democratic right of voting every four years, but when you look at what it was like in Queensland, with their elections held recently in the grip of coronavirus, the government has done the right thing.

"I was surprised it was postponed for 12 months but they did it to be on the safe side."

She had already declared her intention to run at the elections this year and the 12-month postponement hasn't changed that.

Read the full story here: Councillor wants reform and greater regulation of intensive agriculture industry

Councillor Michael Adendorff

In these troubling times of Covid-19, Clr Adendorff is finding a new appreciation for the 'she'll be right' Aussie attitude.

"But I still can't say it properly."

He moved to Australia from South Africa in 2000 and still has the unmistakeable accent.

Late last year Clr Adendorff signalled his intentions to run again at the 2020 September elections. Now these have been postponed to September 2021 due to the coronavirus he says nothing has changed.

"I feel compelled to run and that hasn't changed. As far as I am concerned the virus is a massive disruption, it's devastating."

Read the full story here: Clr Adendorff declares intention for postponed election

Councillor Keith Rhoades

Clr Rhoades was still weighing up his re-election options when coronavirus intervened.

The September 2020 local government elections have been postponed for 12 months due to the pandemic. Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock MP made the announcement late last month.

"I hadn't made a decision when the Minister made the announcement. The elections were just under eight months away. I was a fifty/fifty," Clr Rhoades said.

And now with the poll postponed until September 2021 he says he is focused on the job at hand.

Read the full story here: Coffs councillor weighs up re-election options

Councillor Paul Amos

Clr Amos had just made up his mind to run again on an independent ticket at the next local government elections when Covid-19 intervened.

Late last month the NSW Government postponed the September 2020 elections for 12 months to September 2021.

"I always said I wouldn't commit until March as I would need about six months to get things organised but now I don't need to make a commitment for another year.

"I was on a ticket with a few other people whom I believe would be a great asset to the city but now I will have to wait and see what pans out.

"I've got to make sure I'm not doing the wrong thing by my family. By then I will have two grandchildren (living in Sydney)."

Read the full story here: Councillor reflects on the 'funny old times we're living in'