Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The idea of a floor price for milk has been slammed bt the LNP.
The idea of a floor price for milk has been slammed bt the LNP.
Politics

'It's a cynical vote grab': LNP blasts Labor's dairy pitch

scott kovacevic
by
20th Apr 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S budget reply pitch to "better support our dairy farmers" has been slammed by the Wide Bay and Maranoa candidates as a "cynical attempt to grab votes".

Federal LNP members Llew O'Brien and David Littleproud have taken the ALP to task over their efforts this year, which includes a failed motion to explore policy for creating a floor price for milk.

Mr O'Brien questioned Labor's sudden interest in joining the dairy fight given their disinterest in helping in the battle to end $1 milk.

 

Dairy farm.
Dairy farm. Greg Miller

"If they were genuine about changing the dairy industry they would have come and seen me as a backbencher and said 'Llew will you support us on this with the numbers like they are?'" he said.

"Others have done it - but not a peep."

"This is not going to do the dairy industry any good. It just sends them back into another inquiry.

"I think it's a disgrace how they're playing with the dairy industry."

Incumbent Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, visiting the region on Thursday, slammed Labor's idea of a floor price as a "cruel hoax".

 

Dairy cows.
Dairy cows. Bev Lacey

"They're not promising a floor price," Mr Littleproud said.

"What they're promising is an investigation or review into a floor price."

And it was an idea, he said, that would squeeze the dairy industry badly.

Mr Littleproud said one must look no further than the wool industry's reserve price scheme.

"If you set a floor price it will destroy the dairy industry because it sets an artificial price above what processors are prepared to pay," he said.

 

David Littleproud.
David Littleproud. Nev Madsen

"Then you've got an oversupply.

"There won't be a stockpile for dairy, there'll be a tipping room.

"It's a perishable product.

"You'll see dairy farmers tipping milk out straight away."

Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes and ex-shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon were contacted for comment, but no response was received by time of print.

agricultural dairy industry llew o'brien milk wide bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    premium_icon Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    News A MIDDLE aged woman has been allegedly assaulted in her own vehicle during an attempted carjacking in Coffs Harbour.

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    News Lengthy delays for drivers at Woodburn

    Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    premium_icon Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    Crime Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing